Results: Saudi Arabian GP, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 18th March, 2023 - 5:02am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 28 1:29.603
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 25 1:29.811 0.208
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 25 1:29.902 0.299
4 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 26 1:30.039 0.436
5 63 George Russell Mercedes 26 1:30.070 0.467
6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 27 1:30.100 0.497
7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 26 1:30.110 0.507
8 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 26 1:30.181 0.578
9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 27 1:30.341 0.738
10 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 28 1:30.592 0.989
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 26 1:30.599 0.996
12 4 Lando Norris McLaren 26 1:30.721 1.118
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 29 1:30.776 1.173
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 26 1:30.810 1.207
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 24 1:30.820 1.217
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 26 1:30.837 1.234
17 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:30.921 1.318
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 29 1:30.959 1.356
19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 25 1:30.964 1.361
20 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 29 1:31.052 1.449

