Results: Saudi Arabian GP, Free Practice 2
Saturday 18th March, 2023 - 5:02am
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|28
|1:29.603
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|25
|1:29.811
|0.208
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|25
|1:29.902
|0.299
|4
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|26
|1:30.039
|0.436
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|26
|1:30.070
|0.467
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|27
|1:30.100
|0.497
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|26
|1:30.110
|0.507
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|26
|1:30.181
|0.578
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|27
|1:30.341
|0.738
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|28
|1:30.592
|0.989
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|26
|1:30.599
|0.996
|12
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|26
|1:30.721
|1.118
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29
|1:30.776
|1.173
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|26
|1:30.810
|1.207
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|24
|1:30.820
|1.217
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|26
|1:30.837
|1.234
|17
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|28
|1:30.921
|1.318
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|29
|1:30.959
|1.356
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|25
|1:30.964
|1.361
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|29
|1:31.052
|1.449
