Results: Saudi Arabian GP, Free Practice 1
Saturday 18th March, 2023 - 1:32am
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|17
|1:29.617
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|19
|1:30.100
|0.483
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|21
|1:30.315
|0.698
|4
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|19
|1:30.577
|0.960
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|25
|1:30.771
|1.154
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|25
|1:30.787
|1.170
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|22
|1:30.924
|1.307
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|1:30.949
|1.332
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|22
|1:31.030
|1.413
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:31.110
|1.493
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|25
|1:31.118
|1.501
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|21
|1:31.181
|1.564
|13
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|28
|1:31.450
|1.833
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|24
|1:31.491
|1.874
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|21
|1:31.552
|1.935
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|22
|1:31.566
|1.949
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|25
|1:31.922
|2.305
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|1:31.970
|2.353
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|21
|1:31.986
|2.369
|20
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|20
|1:32.149
|2.532
