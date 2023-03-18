> News > Formula 1

Results: Saudi Arabian GP, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 18th March, 2023 - 1:32am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 17 1:29.617
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 19 1:30.100 0.483
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 21 1:30.315 0.698
4 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 19 1:30.577 0.960
5 63 George Russell Mercedes 25 1:30.771 1.154
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 25 1:30.787 1.170
7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 22 1:30.924 1.307
8 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 1:30.949 1.332
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 22 1:31.030 1.413
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:31.110 1.493
11 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25 1:31.118 1.501
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 21 1:31.181 1.564
13 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:31.450 1.833
14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 24 1:31.491 1.874
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 21 1:31.552 1.935
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 22 1:31.566 1.949
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 25 1:31.922 2.305
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 1:31.970 2.353
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 21 1:31.986 2.369
20 4 Lando Norris McLaren 20 1:32.149 2.532

