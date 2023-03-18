PHOTOS: Rally Mexico Day 1
The battle at Rally Mexico continues today after Ott Tanak took opening honours, fastest across the two runs of the 1.12km superspecial stage yesterday.
The ceremonial start saw a packed city centre as the World Rally Championship returns to Mexico for this first time since 2020.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]