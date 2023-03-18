PHOTOS: Friday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Friday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen top the time sheets in both Free Practice sessions, as Mercedes and McLaren struggled to match the pace of the Dutchman.

Saturday running will begin at 00:30 AEDT/16:30 local time for Free Practice Three, before all 20 drivers battle it out for a front row spot at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in qualifying at 04:00 AEDT/20:00 local time.