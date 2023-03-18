> Multimedia > Gallery

IMAGES: WEC Sebring 1000 Miles

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 18th March, 2023 - 5:25pm

The opening round of the 2023 World Endurance Championship, the Sebring 1000 Miles, saw the Ferrari 499 Le Mans Hypercar storm to pole position on debut, relegating Toyota to second and third on the grid.

Yet it was the Toyotas who stood atop of the podium at race end with a stunning one-two finish ahead of the #51 third-placed Ferrari.

Read the race report here.

Stan Sport is the only play to watch every round of WEC with all the action streamed ad-free, live and on demand.

Photos: XPB Images/Supplied.

1000 Miles of Sebring
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
1000 Miles of Sebring
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
1000 Miles of Sebring
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
1000 Miles of Sebring
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 1 - Sebring, USA
1000 Miles of Sebring
1000 Miles of Sebring
1000 Miles of Sebring
1000 Miles of Sebring
1000 Miles of Sebring

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]