IMAGES: WEC Sebring 1000 Miles

The opening round of the 2023 World Endurance Championship, the Sebring 1000 Miles, saw the Ferrari 499 Le Mans Hypercar storm to pole position on debut, relegating Toyota to second and third on the grid.

Yet it was the Toyotas who stood atop of the podium at race end with a stunning one-two finish ahead of the #51 third-placed Ferrari.

Read the race report here.

Photos: XPB Images/Supplied.