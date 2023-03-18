F1 technical updates, Saudi Arabian GP
Saturday 18th March, 2023 - 2:16am
Learn about every technical update from all 10 teams at this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Red Bull
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|The beam wing assembly is less cambered or curved inside view than the version used thus far in 2023.
|Demands of the circuit in Jeddah are better served with a lower level of downforce and therefore drag, for a given speed, the effect being a better lap time compared with higher rear wing levels.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Upper rear wing is also less cambered (curved) or therefore as deep in the vertical sense as the rear wings used thus far in 2023.
|Same rationale as the beam wing applies as the behaviour of the upper rear wing is the same. Demands of the circuit in Jeddah are best served with a
lower level of downforce and therefore drag, for a given speed, the effect being a better lap time compared with higher rear wing levels.
|Rear Wing
Endplate
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|As the endplate wraps into the mainplane and flap elements of the upper rear wing, a change to the element geometries necessitates a new endplate geometry.
|This is a consequential geometric change of the wing elements and is not a primary influence of the downforce and drag generation of the wing assembly.
The 2021 regulations allowed a modular approach for such changes.
Ferrari
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
Endplate
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|This update is focused on the endplate profile itself as well as the junction treatment between endplate and wing elements
|Not strictly linked to the peculiarities of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit but more part of the standard development cycle, effort on junction treatment pays off in terms of overall downforce, flow conditioning and car efficiency
|Floor Edge
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|Introduction of a different forward cutout and raised trailing edge
|This geometry evolution is part of standard development and is not track specific. This floor edge is focused on flow conditioning improvements
for underfloor flow quality benefits
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Depowered lower beam, and introduction of an upper slat element
|This depowered beam wing is specific to Jeddah Corniche Circuit characteristics in terms of car efficiency requirements, shedding Cd at the
appropriate track ratio
Mercedes
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Performance -Drag reduction
|De-cambered upper rear wing.
|Camber of upper wing reduced to produce a wing efficiency appropriate for this high speed circuit (lower drag than Bahrain).
|Floor Fences
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|De-cambered floor fence.
|Small reduction in fence loading, which results in better flow being sent to the rear of the floor, improving diffuser performance.
Alpine
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Beam Wing
|Performance – Drag
reduction
|A new backed off outboard section of the beam wing to contend with the demands of this circuit.
|The change to the beam wing offers a reduced drag level in line with the demands of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit being lower downforce.
McLaren
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific – Drag
Range
|Offloaded Rear Wing geometry.
|Given the higher efficiency demand of this circuit, a new, less loaded Rear Wing geometry has been developed, efficiently reducing both Downforce and Drag.
|Diffuser
|Performance – Flow
Conditioning
|Modified rearward floor shape.
|The rearward floor shape has been changed to alter the aerodynamic expansion behaviour of the diffuser with the aim of improving overall aerodynamic performance.
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|New front wing flap trim options
|The new flap trim options will allow the team to have a wider range of geometries to enlarge the balance window, in particular in consideration of Jeddah’s track characteristics.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|New rear wing main planes
|The new rear wing main planes will allow the team to tailor the car’s downforce level to the requirements of the Jeddah track
Aston Martin
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|For this event we have a new front wing flap which reduces the chord and incidence of the flap, most visible at the outboard.
|This component is to reduce front wing load to achieve desirable aerobalance setup with the smaller rear wing also introduced.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|The new rear wing has a shorter chord flap compared to the previous version used at R01.
|The geometric changes reduce rear wing load and hence drag to allow the car setup to be optimised for the characteristics of this circuit.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|The new beam wing has reduced incidence and chord compared to the version used at R01.
|The geometric changes reduce rear beam wing load and hence drag to allow the car setup to be optimised for the characteristics of this circuit.
Haas
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Front wing equipped with a new flap.
|New front wing flap geometry developed to suit Jeddah type circuit balance requirements, in combination with a new rear wing assembly developed with lower drag.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|New arrangement of top wing elements will equip the car in Jeddah.
|New rear wing assembly developed to achieve a reduced drag level improving overall efficiency for this type of track, thanks to the combination of a new rear top wing together with a new flap element.
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Performance -Drag reduction
|The shape of the wing varies in front view to reduce the depth of the wing towards the tips.
|The reduced depth of the rear wing profiles combined with some tip off loading to reduce drag to align to circuit requirements.
Williams
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Two small optional gurney flaps for the front wing are available for the first time. They differ only in their span length
|This increases the local load on the front wing elements, thereby extending the aero balance range. They will only be fitted if required
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|There is a small beam wing available for this event. This can run with or without the large forward element of the beam wing assembly
|This efficiently changes the downforce/drag range of the rear wing assembly to suit the circuit conditions. This new beam wing will run only if it is suitable for the track conditions
|Rear Corner
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|New, shorted winglets on the rear brake ducts
|These work with the rear wing assembly to efficiently change the downforce/drag range of the car
|Front Corner
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|A smaller front brake duct exit scoop is available for this event.
|This feature trades brake cooling for a small gain in dowforce. It will be deployed if the brake cooling is sufficient for the Jeddah track
|Coke/Engine
Cover
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|If required, a small exit gurney is available for the centreline bodywork exit. This is a new part
|Helps to draw more flow through the cooling system to provide an efficient increzse in fluid cooling if required
