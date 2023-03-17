What to watch on Stan Sport this weekend

Both the World Endurance Championship and World Rally Championship are live this weekend only on Stan Sport.

The 1000 Miles of Sebring has begun this weekend, with Qualifying at the Florida track held earlier today.

Race coverage will be live at 02:30 AEDT on March 18 for the 2023 season opener of WEC.

Toyota Gazoo Racing topped the time sheets in each Free Practice session, with Kamui Kobayashi setting a flying time of 1:46:954s in FP2, the fastest lap ever recorded for a Hypercar around Sebring International Circuit.

Yet a stunning result saw Ferrari AF Corse – who was debuting its new 499P – snatch an unexpected from Toyota pole in the final stages of qualifying

The WRC Mexico Rally also begins this weekend with a street stage through El Chocolate, Leon at 13:00 AEDT for the third round of 2023.

The mountainous gravel rally action will begin at 03:00 AEDT on March 19 and again at 09:00 AEDT for the two El Derramadero stages.

The event ends with the Wolf Power Stage through El Brinco at 05:00 AEDT March 20.

The total route for the Mexico stage covers 971.32km of competition.

The event’s 2020 winner, Sebastien Ogier, will look to repeat his Mexico win while Oliver Solberg aims to build on his stellar start to 2023.

Sunday’s live action continues with the Australian Motocross Championship in Appin, New South Wales, starting on March 19th at 13:00 AEDT.

The schedule includes all of practice, qualifying and racing on the Sunday around the Macarthur Motorcycle Club.

Stan Sport will bring all live and ad-free key sessions throughout the weekend.