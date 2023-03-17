Power predicts ‘more wide-open’ racing in Texas

Will Power expects that downforce tweaks to the 2023 IndyCars will promote better racing in the upcoming Texas race.

Races at the Fort Worth venue had become procedural since the high line was covered in November 2019 with a substance which helped NASCAR’s Goodyear tyres but made the surface slipperier for IndyCars.

Last year, a dedicated ‘top line’ practice session saw drivers run high with the aim of rubbering in a second lane, and the results were encouraging.

Josef Newgarden passed Scott McLaughlin around the outside of the final corner to win by 0.0669s, although both credited not only the dedicated practice but also extra downforce than previously.

Their Team Penske team-mate Power hopes that further aerodynamic tweaks this year will be a positive at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Last year we came in and I was vocal about us running a special session to run the second lane to create some really good racing,” said the 2022 IndyCar champion during promotional activity for the event.

“We had one of the best finishes we have ever seen here with a pass for the lead on the last lap – I mean, the best finishes as far as the lower downforce races we’ve had at this track.

“We’re going to do that again this year but with all cars running a second lane. All cars will get a set of tyres and try and bring in that second and even third groove.

“I’m looking forward to the race. We’ll have more downforce this year – it’s quite a bit more – which helps the car stick to the road so you’re going to see closer racing.

“I think we will be more wide-open for more laps in the race and potentially easier to run on the outside.

“I think IndyCar made some good changes to promote good racing here so I’m looking forward to getting back here.

“I’ve had a lot of fun around this track. It’s always an enjoyable race and I think it’s one of the toughest tracks we come to as far as superspeedways go with really high banking and really exciting racing.”

Power is seventh in the series standings after finishing in the same position in the season-opening race in St Petersburg, during which he was penalised for contact which put Colton Herta into the barriers.

The Texas event is next up on April 1-2, with every IndyCar race live and ad-free on Stan Sport.