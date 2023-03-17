Hamilton splits from New Zealander performance coach

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he will no longer be working with long-time performance coach Angela Cullen.

The seven-time F1 champion and the 48-year-old New Zealander have worked together since 2016.

A year earlier, Cullen had joined Hintsa Performance. Following the death of its founder and Hamilton ally in Aki Hintsa, she took up the role of becoming the Mercedes driver’s physiotherapist and performance guru.

The duo have been virtually inseparable over the intervening years, with Cullen often assisting Hamilton in many areas, not just in terms of his physical fitness and wellbeing, but also in being his umbrella and water-bottle carrier, chauffeuring him around on occasion, and confidante.

In messages posted by Hamilton and Cullen on their Instagram accounts, the split appears to be an amicable one.

Hamilton wrote “For the last seven years @cullen_angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her.

“So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you.”

In her own message, Cullen wrote: “Exactly 7 yrs ago on this day I was standing in the F1 paddock for the first time at the Australian GP. Today I’m excited to share I’m off on my next adventure.

“I am so grateful and blessed to have had this incredible journey in F1 and I know my story will continue.

“Thanks to the MB (Mercedes-Benz) team, who have been my family for the past 7 years.

“And @lewishamilton you GOAT !! It’s been such an honour and pleasure to stand alongside you. I’m so proud of you and everything you have achieved.

“Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and showing me the limitless potential we all have within us.

“I am so excited to watch the next chapter for you. There’s nothing you can’t do.

“Don’t stop believing…Lives journey is one big wave, Keep riding Dream big As Dreams do come true Forever by your side

STILL WE RISE.”

Cullen, who played hockey at an international level for New Zealand, previously worked at the English Institute of Sport in London as a senior physiotherapist, supporting the British Olympics team and UK Athletics.