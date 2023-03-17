How To Watch: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Friday 17th March, 2023 - 1:00pm
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from the Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit.
How to watch F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Saturday, March 18
Practice 1, 00:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 03:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 19
Practice 3, 00:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 03:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 04:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 05:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, March 20
Pre-race, 02:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 03:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Post-race, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
There is no free-to-air coverage of this event.
What to watch for
After a crushing display from Red Bull on the opening weekend of the season in Bahrain two weeks ago, we now look for confirmation; was it a flash in the pan or a signal of the year ahead?
Behind the Red Bull juggernaut was a closely matched gaggle of cars that included the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin.
Fernando Alonso’s rise to third in Bahrain was arguably the surprise of the event with the challenge for the Silverstone-based squad to maintain that performance at a circuit with very different characteristics.
At Ferrari, the Scuderia will be looking to bounce back after struggling with reliability for Charles Leclerc and tyre life with Carlos Sainz.
Meanwhile Alpine continues to have a question mark over it with an unusual weekend first time out.
Pierre Gasly started from the rear and charged into the points while Esteban Ocon picked up three penalties before retiring in a race to forget for the Frenchman.
In a normal race, what is the Enstone operation capable of, and where does that leave it versus the likes of Aston Martin and Mercedes?
Elsewhere there are positive noises coming from Alfa Romeo Sauber while even Lando Norris at McLaren is optimistic of points heading into this weekend’s race.
There are plenty of storylines to follow up and down the field.
Tyre compounds
Pirelli has brought the C2, C3, and C4 compound rubber this weekend.
Weather forecast
Temperatures are forecast to warm across the weekend with the mercury topping 30 degrees before the sun sets. The chance of rain is zero.
Circuit changes
Significant changes have been made ahead of this year’s race with walls moved to improve sightlines and some corners reprofiled to slow cars.
The DRS zone onto the front straight has also had its detection point moved from before the corner apex to after its exit, putting an end to the cat-and-mouse games we’ve seen the first two years of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Max Verstappen’s arrival into Saudi Arabia was delayed after he spent an extra day recovering from a stomach bug in the build-up to the event.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]