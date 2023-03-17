Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from the Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit.

How to watch F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Saturday, March 18

Practice 1, 00:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 03:45 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, March 19

Practice 3, 00:15 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 03:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 04:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 05:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, March 20

Pre-race, 02:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 03:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 06:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

There is no free-to-air coverage of this event.

What to watch for

After a crushing display from Red Bull on the opening weekend of the season in Bahrain two weeks ago, we now look for confirmation; was it a flash in the pan or a signal of the year ahead?

Behind the Red Bull juggernaut was a closely matched gaggle of cars that included the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso’s rise to third in Bahrain was arguably the surprise of the event with the challenge for the Silverstone-based squad to maintain that performance at a circuit with very different characteristics.

At Ferrari, the Scuderia will be looking to bounce back after struggling with reliability for Charles Leclerc and tyre life with Carlos Sainz.

Meanwhile Alpine continues to have a question mark over it with an unusual weekend first time out.

Pierre Gasly started from the rear and charged into the points while Esteban Ocon picked up three penalties before retiring in a race to forget for the Frenchman.

In a normal race, what is the Enstone operation capable of, and where does that leave it versus the likes of Aston Martin and Mercedes?

Elsewhere there are positive noises coming from Alfa Romeo Sauber while even Lando Norris at McLaren is optimistic of points heading into this weekend’s race.

There are plenty of storylines to follow up and down the field.

Tyre compounds

Pirelli has brought the C2, C3, and C4 compound rubber this weekend.

Weather forecast

Temperatures are forecast to warm across the weekend with the mercury topping 30 degrees before the sun sets. The chance of rain is zero.

Circuit changes

Significant changes have been made ahead of this year’s race with walls moved to improve sightlines and some corners reprofiled to slow cars.

The DRS zone onto the front straight has also had its detection point moved from before the corner apex to after its exit, putting an end to the cat-and-mouse games we’ve seen the first two years of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Max Verstappen’s arrival into Saudi Arabia was delayed after he spent an extra day recovering from a stomach bug in the build-up to the event.