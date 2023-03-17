24-car field for Australian Formula Ford opener

A 24-car field will take part in the first round of the 2023 Australian Formula Ford Championship this weekend at Morgan Park, Queensland.

The seven-round series will include a Supercars supporting role at the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint on May 19-21.

“This year’s calendar really gives us the opportunity to crown a truly National Series winner as we make our way across the country and race in no less than five of the six states,” said Formula Ford Association administrator Phil Marrinon.

While the top three finishers in 2022 – Valentino Astuti, Jimmy Piszcyk and Cameron McLeod – are absent from this year’s field, a large contingent of rookies make their national Formula Ford debut this weekend, which will see a 15-lap Saturday and an 18-lap Sunday race around the 2.96km layout.

The event will also serve as the opening round of the Queensland Formula Ford Championship, itself a six-round series held at both Morgan Park and Queensland Raceway.

With Sonic Racing taking the 2022 title – where Astuti became champion after Piszcyk controversially forfeited his points lead by forgoing the final round to test a Formula 4 the UK – the championship-winning team starts the season with the driving line-up of 2022 Victoria Formula Ford Champion, Matt Hillyer, as well as Jake Santalucia and Conor Somers.

Making their national Formula Ford debut are Harrison Sellars, Cody Maines-Rutters, Fraser Hie, Lachlan Mineeff, Matthew Hillier, Jake Santalucia, Lachlan Strickland, Kobi Williams, Oliver and Liam Loiacono, Lachlan Evenett and Imogen Radburn.

Returning to the field his third campaign is Xavier Kokai, with Kyle Evans, Eddy Beswick, Connor Somers, Paul Zsidy, Zak Lobko, Daniel Frougas and Tom Davies also back on the starting grid.

2023 Australian Formula Ford Championship

Round 1 – 17-19 March, Morgan Park Raceway, QLD (QLD State Championship)

Round 2 – 14-16 April, Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW (NSW State Championship)

Round 3 – 19-21 May, Symmons Plains, TAS (Supercars’ SuperSprint)

Round 4 – 9-11 June, Winton Motor Raceway, VIC (SpeedSeries)

Round 5 – 11-13 August, Sandown Raceway, VIC (Victorian State Championship)

Round 6 – 22-24 September, Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC (VIC State Championship)

Round 7 – 13-15 October, The Bend Motorsport Park, SA (SA State Championship)