Verstappen sidelined with stomach bug

Max Verstappen has been forced to withdraw from his media commitments ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The two-time F1 champion has opted to delay his arrival into Jeddah after sustaining a stomach bug that has laid him low for a few days.

Red Bull driver Verstappen has had to seek FIA permission to skip his Thursday media duties, which include rounds of interviews with both the on-site written and television press.

Verstappen will not now be at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit until Friday in time for the two practice sessions around the self-proclaimed fastest street venue in the world.

Verstappen started the new season in scintillating form by claiming pole position and a comfortable race victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, spearheading a Red Bull one-two.

This weekend’s race takes place under the lights, with qualifying and the race both scheduled for 8pm local time on Saturday and Sunday respectively (4am AEDT on Sunday and Monday respectively).