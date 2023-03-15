VIDEO: Red Bull F1 lap of Bathurst from onboard
Wednesday 15th March, 2023 - 11:12am
Red Bull Racing has released new footage of Liam Lawson lapping Mount Panorama from onboard the RB7.
Lawson conducted demonstrations at February’s Bathurst 12 Hour in the model of Formula 1 car which won the 2011 drivers’ and constructors’ championships.
The newly released video shows the sensation from within the cockpit and also from a nose-mounted camera.
Lawson told Speedcafe.com at the time that the experience was “Just crazy. Just really crazy.
“The first lap was honestly very daunting going up the hill with all the elevation, and I was quite nervous.
“But by the second lap I actually got quite comfortable and the car was really good, so I loved it.”
