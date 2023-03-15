Shahin: ‘A matter of time’ to see Formula E in Australia

The Bend Motorsport Park owner Sam Shahin said it is “only a matter of time” before we see the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Australia.

His comments come ahead of a planned display of a second-generation Formula E car at his South Australian circuit, the first such visit of a Formula E car in Australia.

“Formula E has earned the right to sit on the top mantle of global motorsport,” Shahin told Speedcafe.com.

“It is only a matter of time before we see this superb category in full swing in Australia.”

Shahin added that South Australia could aid with the introduction of the all-electric car category to Australia, like it did with Formula 1.

“South Australia pioneered the entry of Formula 1 to Australia back in 1985, I think the same opportunity is in front of us now with Formula E,” he said.

Formula E CEO has also called for Australian round

Shahin’s call follows that of Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle, who has previously stated that he would like the world championship to visit Australia.

“If we have the ambition of being true to our brand in that it is a global world championship, you want Australia on that list,” Reigle told The Australian Financial Review.

“We would love to come to Australia, and we have had discussions over the years, at varying levels of advancement.

“In order for the moons to align to have a Formula E race there needs to be pull from the people, there needs to be political will, there needs to be government support, I don’t [necessarily] mean financially, but just an explicit welcome.”

Second-generation Formula E car set for Australian-first display

The showcase Spark SRT05e car arrived in the country on March 11 and will be displayed in the welcome centre at the Tailem Bend venue from today onwards.

Debuting in the 2018-19 season, the second-generation Formula E car possessed a 54kWh battery capable of producing 250kW and generating speeds up to 280km/h.

“We’re incredibly excited to be hosting the Gen2 Formula E car here at The Bend for its first Australian appearance,” Shahin added.

“Our welcome centre has hosted some amazing vehicles, but the Formula E car is something truly unique that South Australians and interstate travellers will be able to enjoy firsthand.

“This reinforces our commitment to the motorsport community in delivering world-class international experiences and displays at a world-class facility.”

Marketing Manager for ABB’s Charging Portfolio Steve Amor added: “With the interest and following this series has had globally over eight fantastic seasons we are delighted along with The Bend Motorsport Park to be able to showcase this innovative vehicle for the first time in Australia.”

The display of the previous-generation car follows the debut of the new Gen3 car this season, which is the first formula car to feature both front and rear powertrains, capable of producing a maximum power output of 350kW and a top-speed in excess of 320km/h.

The 2022-23 Formula E World Championship, currently led by Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein continues at the Sao Paulo ePrix on March 25.