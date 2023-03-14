Wakefield Park sold by BAC

Wakefield Park has been sold to the owner of the nearby Pheasant Wood Circuit in a move being hailed as a boost for the embattled Goulburn track’s future.

Wakefield Park has been closed indefinitely since the start of September 2022 after a Land and Environment Court ruling which imposed tighter noise limits on a venue which had already fallen afoul of the local council on numerous occasions.

It brings an end to the ownership stint of the Benalla Auto Club, whose General Manager Stephen Whyte gave credit to local state member of parliament Wendy Tuckerman for helping to facilitate the deal.

“Today is a significant moment for the future of Wakefield Park,” said Whyte.

“With Steve and his team having significant experience in motorsport facility management and event management, I couldn’t think of anyone better to be the custodian of Wakefield Park Raceway.

“It is significant that Steve [Shelley] already knows the area and the current situation with Wakefield Park and I have no doubt he will continue to work with the residents, council and government to secure the future of the facility.

“This arrangement would not have happened without the significant involvement and passion of local Liberal member Wendy Tuckerman.

“Throughout this whole process, the support of Wendy and her understanding of what we (the current BAC management) inherited, has given us some positive direction and clear indication of the obvious support from the government for the future of the raceway.

“I must also acknowledge the Goulburn Mulwaree Council CEO Aaron Johansson and council staff that have been working through this behind the scenes over this time.

“We also look forward to continuing to work with Steve and his team in the future as they put plans together to reopen the circuit.”

Pheasant Wood Circuit is the old Marulan Driver Training Centre, located northeast of the town of the Goulburn township in the same local government area.

Shelley remarked, “I am passionate about Wakefield Park and have competed there on many occasions.

“The opportunity to continue our track ownership along with investment in the local community of Goulburn is something that we believe is critically important for the future of motorsport in the region.

“I’d like to thank Wendy Tuckerman for putting myself together with Stephen and the Benalla Auto Club Group, and for being so passionate about a motorsport strategy that gives us the confidence to commit to this wonderful opportunity.

“I look forward to working closely with the neighbours of Wakefield Park and the Goulburn Mulwaree Shire Council when planning and securing the future of Wakefield, and especially avoiding any repeat of mistakes made in the past.

“I hope all parties and the Motorsport fraternity in New South Wales will be buoyed by this announcement about Wakefield Park Raceway.”

BAC owns Winton Motor Raceway as well as the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance sanctioning body and the Australian Motor Racing Series.

Until such time that Wakefield Park reopens, Sydney Motorsport Park is the only permanent race track in operation in New South Wales.