VIDEO: Brad Jones’ Newcastle 500 debrief
Tuesday 14th March, 2023 - 4:25pm
Brad Jones outlines the grind which his team’s Supercars were put through as Gen3 debuted on the tough streets of Newcastle.
The Brad Jones Racing boss talks exhaust wrapping, bodywork damage, and wheel nuts after the unload of the squad’s four Chevrolet Camaros.
R&J Batteries Camaro pilot Andre Heimgartner currently leads the way for the Albury-based outfit, in fifth in the drivers’ championship.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]