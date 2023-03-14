VIDEO: Brad Jones’ Newcastle 500 debrief

Brad Jones outlines the grind which his team’s Supercars were put through as Gen3 debuted on the tough streets of Newcastle.

The Brad Jones Racing boss talks exhaust wrapping, bodywork damage, and wheel nuts after the unload of the squad’s four Chevrolet Camaros.

R&J Batteries Camaro pilot Andre Heimgartner currently leads the way for the Albury-based outfit, in fifth in the drivers’ championship.