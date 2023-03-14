Harvey ruled out of IndyCar test after St Petersburg crash

Jack Harvey has been ruled out of IndyCar testing at Barber Motorsports Park following a wild crash in the St Petersburg race.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver’s car was driven over the top of by Kyle Kirkwood’s after Harvey was unable to avoid the stranded Rinus VeeKay in an incident at Turn 4.

The Briton was taken to hospital and released later in the day, after which he explained that he had “a little bit of pain in both wrists when I was trying to get out of the car.”

However, he was subsequently blocked from testing at Barber Motorsports Park, and Juri Vips is filling in.

A team statement advised, “Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is testing with three race cars today at Barber Motorsports Park.

“On Friday, March 10, Jack Harvey was evaluated by the IndyCar medical team after being involved in a multi-car incident in the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 5, and was not cleared to participate in the test.

“Harvey will be evaluated again prior to making his return to competition at the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2.

“Juri Vips, who tested with the team at Sebring International Raceway on Oct. 12, 2022, will participate in the test today in the No. 30 entry.”

Graham Rahal was RLLR’s top finisher in St Petersburg, in sixth position, and Christian Lundgaard got home in ninth while Harvey was classified 22nd.

In addition to RLLR, the entries testing at Barber are the four from Chip Ganassi Racing, the three from Team Penske, both from Meyer Shank Racing, and rookies Benjamin Pedersen from AJ Foyt Racing and Augustin Canapino from Juncos Hollinger Racing.