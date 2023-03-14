Steiner ‘not ashamed’ of damning Schumacher comments

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner insists he has nothing to be ashamed of despite heavy criticism of Mick Schumacher during the latest series of Drive to Survive.

On more than one occasion during the docu-drama that cast a spotlight on last season in F1, with an episode primarily devoted to Haas and Schumacher, Steiner is seen and heard venting about the 23-year-old German’s performances.

Schumacher was ultimately ditched at the end of last season, with Steiner turning to the more experienced Nico Hülkenberg as team-mate to Kevin Magnussen for this campaign.

Despite becoming one of the stars of the show in recent years, Steiner has made a point of never watching an episode, with season five no exception.

“I didn’t watch it but I made the comments, and I remember some of the things I say,” said Steiner, who berated Schumacher to both team owner Gene Haas and Magnussen during some of the shown highlights.

Chuckling he then added: “And I don’t think they’ve shown everything I said!”

Steiner issues Schumacher defence

Claiming “in the heat of the moment, I sometimes say things”, Steiner feels Netflix naturally only focuses on the most abrasive comments and scenes.

“Drive to Survive shows the worst and the most heated moments,” he added.

“Obviously, that’s what the show needs to do, and whatever was said, was said, I can’t take that one back.

“It was decided not to take it out, because we have nothing to hide. It is what it is. I’m not ashamed of it.

“As I said, I can explain that in the heat of the moment, as a racer, you say things I wouldn’t say now, for example.

“Things like this happen in racing, so we shouldn’t go too deep into it and analyse my mental state!”

“I’m not an actor” – Steiner

Asked by Speedcafe whether he was happy to continue to take part, despite the way he is often portrayed – in particular given his liberal use of profanity – Steiner recognises it is simply a reality show at the end of the day.

“I’ve got one team member who watches it,” said Steiner, referring to head of communications Stuart Morrison.

“For me, it’s difficult to have an opinion about myself. It’s very difficult.

“Put yourself in my shoes, the best is they don’t show anything, but is that good? No.

“So you don’t get involved directly with your own performance because I’m not an actor. It’s not acting. I don’t judge if I act good or not.

“I’m judged on what we achieve at the race track, not if Netflix looks good or bad. I don’t really care about that.”