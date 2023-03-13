Magnussen open to Bathurst 12 drive

Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen has admitted the Bathurst 12 Hour is an event on his radar.

The Dane competed in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the United States in 2021 after losing his drive in Formula 1 at the end of 2020.

During his year away he also campaigned at the 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside his father, Jan, aboard an LMP2 class Oreca.

Since returning to F1 last year, he has continued to compete in other events where possible – especially when he can do so with his father.

That saw him in action in the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi, an outing designed as a warm-up for January’s blue riband endurance event in Daytona.

The younger Magnussen pulled out of that race to allow recovery time for his hand following an off-season operation.

Future opportunities

“Always open for it,” he said when asked by Speedcafe.com if he has plans for any outings aside from his F1 role this season.

“There’s no plans for it at the moment but I have this partnership with MDK Motorsport in the US, which is the team my dad is racing for.

“Any opportunity we get [to race together] we’re going to look at it and try to do it because it’s a lot of fun.

“I think it’s one of the cherries on the cake of my and my dad’s career is that we get to do these things and share these experiences.

“It’s kind of unique to be a Formula 1 driver and have a dad that’s still an active racing driver.

“Theoretically we could be fighting against each other – we’re still in the same game – so that’s really cool and something that we both enjoy doing together.”

Key races

While Daytona is at the top of the heap in terms of events the pair are eyeing in future, the Magnussen’s are open to venturing to Bathurst.

“Daytona, that’s always the big one for us,” the 30-year-old said when asked which events, in particular, he’s interested in.

“We did Le Mans [in 2021], we did this test race in Abu Dhabi last year to prepare for Daytona which then didn’t happen because of my hand.

“Of course, it’s a big race, we love to do the big endurance races, so Daytona’s next.

“Bathurst would be a great one,” he added.

“Absolutely, these are things that we’re talking about over the dinner table.

“If we would get such an opportunity, we would love it.”