Brabham and Herne on podium in US Trans Am

Matthew Brabham and Nathan Herne have finished on the podium in Round 2 of the American Trans Am Championship at NOLA Motorsports Park.

Brabham drove his Ford Mustang to second in the Trans Am race, while Herne battled with heat as he steered his Ford Mustang to a second-place finish in the TA2 race.

Brabham backs up Round 1 victory with podium finish

Fresh off the back of his victory in Round 1 of the American Trans Am Championship, Brabham began his weekend by topping Test Session 1, before dropping down the order to sixth in Test Session 2, before recovering to finish second in Practice.

The third-generation driver then qualified in second position with a 1:34.679s as Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks qualified on pole in his Chevrolet Camaro with a 1:34.394s.

At the drop of the green flag, Brabham overtook Marks at Turn 1, with the latter’s car locking up in the opening corners.

There was contact between the pair as Marks attempted to retake the lead, bumping him back into the third position, with Dyson taking over second.

Another lock-up from Marks saw him venture off the track with Dyson moving into the lead.

Once Dyson had the lead, he remained there for the remainder of the 37-lap race, leading home Brabham and Marks.

Herne battles heat en route to maiden American TA2 podium

After the opening round of the American Trans Am Championship at Sebring International Raceway, where mixed fortunes for Herne saw him finish 13th, after starting 47th, Herne began Round 2 by topping Test Session 1, finishing fourth in Test Session 2 and then fifth in Practice.

Despite showing strong pace in the lead-up to Qualifying, he ultimately finished that session in 15th, after not optimising the set-up of his Steven Millers Racing Ford Mustang.

After starting 15th and having to contend with numerous heat control measure failures, Herne charged through the field to seal second with a last-lap pass on former champion Rafa Motos in the race – securing his maiden podium in the category after finishing fourth on debut at the Circuit of the Americas in a cameo drive last year.

“I’ve worked hard before, but Jesus Christ, P15-P2 on the line,” Herne said.

“Cool suit failed, no helmet fan and lost my drink straw on the eighth lap, it’s a hot, humid place here at NOLA, that was hard work.

“We’re fast, got to tune up this straight line handling to keep up with the others, but we were bad fast around the corners.

“Good to give the boys a trophy, it’s been an awesome time, good to get some championship points.”

The third round of the American Trans Am Championship will take place at Road Atlanta on March 23-26.