SVG in no mood to talk after Newcastle win

An obstinate Shane van Gisbergen was in no mood for talking after claiming victory in Race 2 at the Newcastle 500.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver stormed to victory by chasing down and passing Chaz Mostert in the latter stages of Sunday afternoon’s affair.

It came a day after he crossed the line first on Saturday, only to be excluded, along with team-mate Broc Feeney, for a technical infringement.

Speaking to television afterwards, climbing from the Chevrolet Camaro, he offered a clipped response stating little more than ‘he did his talking on the track’.

He then fronted the written press, where he was equally reluctant to share his thoughts.

“Thanks to my team, our cars were awesome. All our talking was done on track today,” van Gisbergen said.

Asked for more he twice repeated “all the talking was done on track,” before refusing to answer further questions from Supercars MC Chad Neylon.

Thrown open to the floor, Speedcafe.com pressed the three-time champion, asking if he thinks his obstinance with the media helps his image or promotes Supercars.

“I don’t know,” came his response.

“Like, I tried to just knuckle down and focus and then I’ve said a lot of stuff yesterday, tried to open up a bit more and then it’s bitten me in the arse.”

He then clarified, explaining that he was referring to his opinion on Gen3 and the reaction he got to the resultant news stories.

Van Gisbergen yesterday made comments about the heat issues within the cars, which were addressed by Supercars as a result, insinuating there was external pressure muzzling him.

Asked if that was indeed the case, he simply responded “I just want to focus on the driving. That’s why I do this.”

Contrast van Gisbergen to David Reynolds who was open with his take on the sport’s current position.

“It’s a completely different change in the sport and it’s very, very different for us drivers,” he began.

“We drove the same car for 10 years, we love those cars, and for us it’s just, it’s different.

“So your reaction might not be the best reaction, but you know over time it might get better.

“We might get better at driving these cars, and setting them up, and get better racing and stuff.

“It’s a long road.”