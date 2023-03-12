Results: Revised Newcastle 500, Race 1
Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 12:38pm
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Cap
|Laps
|Time
|1
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|1:58:33.231
|2
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|1:58:40.880
|3
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|1:58:46.672
|4
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|1:58:50.767
|5
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|1:58:51.719
|6
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|1:58:57.824
|7
|20
|Hino
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|1:59:03.729
|8
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|1:59:15.998
|9
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|1:59:16.100
|10
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|1:59:16.796
|11
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|1:59:23.005
|12
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|1:59:26.431
|13
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|2:00:10.961
|14
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|2:00:17.582
|15
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|2:00:29.743
|16
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|2:00:34.647
|17
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|2:00:36.054
|18
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|94
|1:58:48.336
|19
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|94
|1:58:55.818
|20
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|94
|1:59:20.343
|21
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|93
|2:00:19.203
|22
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|90
|1:58:45.217
|NC
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|50
|1:03:04.161
|DSQ
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|DSQ
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
