> News > Supercars

Results: Revised Newcastle 500, Race 1

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 12:38pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Cap Laps Time
1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 1:58:33.231
2 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 1:58:40.880
3 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 1:58:46.672
4 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 1:58:50.767
5 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 1:58:51.719
6 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 1:58:57.824
7 20 Hino Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 1:59:03.729
8 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 1:59:15.998
9 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 1:59:16.100
10 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 1:59:16.796
11 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 1:59:23.005
12 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 1:59:26.431
13 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 2:00:10.961
14 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 2:00:17.582
15 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 2:00:29.743
16 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 2:00:34.647
17 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 2:00:36.054
18 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 94 1:58:48.336
19 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 94 1:58:55.818
20 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 94 1:59:20.343
21 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 93 2:00:19.203
22 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 90 1:58:45.217
NC 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 5400 50 1:03:04.161
DSQ 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 5700
DSQ 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 5700

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]