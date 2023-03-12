Results: Newcastle 500 Race 2
Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 5:29pm
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Cap
|Laps
|Time
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|89
|02:11:50.4825
|2
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|89
|02:11:54.9817
|3
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|89
|02:12:15.6227
|4
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|89
|02:12:17.5727
|5
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|89
|02:12:18.1420
|6
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|89
|02:12:19.0914
|7
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|89
|02:12:23.8070
|8
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|89
|02:12:37.4445
|9
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|89
|02:12:44.9232
|10
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|89
|02:12:49.4595
|11
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|89
|02:12:54.6433
|12
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|89
|02:13:06.0457
|13
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|88
|02:11:51.9765
|14
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|88
|02:11:56.8106
|15
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|88
|02:12:02.1096
|16
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|88
|02:12:03.1865
|17
|20
|Hino
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|88
|02:12:03.9716
|18
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|88
|02:12:09.1956
|19
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|88
|02:12:10.6484
|20
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|88
|02:12:14.8895
|21
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|88
|02:12:36.0379
|22
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|88
|02:12:58.4934
|23
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|87
|02:12:16.5328
|NC
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
