Results: Newcastle 500 Race 2

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 5:29pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Cap Laps Time
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 02:11:50.4825
2 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 5400 89 02:11:54.9817
3 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 5400 89 02:12:15.6227
4 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 02:12:17.5727
5 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 02:12:18.1420
6 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 02:12:19.0914
7 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 02:12:23.8070
8 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 02:12:37.4445
9 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 02:12:44.9232
10 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 02:12:49.4595
11 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 02:12:54.6433
12 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 5400 89 02:13:06.0457
13 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 88 02:11:51.9765
14 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 5400 88 02:11:56.8106
15 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 5400 88 02:12:02.1096
16 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 5400 88 02:12:03.1865
17 20 Hino Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 88 02:12:03.9716
18 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 5400 88 02:12:09.1956
19 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 5400 88 02:12:10.6484
20 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 88 02:12:14.8895
21 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 88 02:12:36.0379
22 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 88 02:12:58.4934
23 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 5400 87 02:12:16.5328
NC 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 5400

