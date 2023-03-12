> News > Supercars

Results: Newcastle 500 Race 2

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 5:29pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Cap Laps Time/Diff
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 2:11:50.483
2 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 5400 89 04.499
3 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 5400 89 25.140
4 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 27.090
5 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 27.659
6 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 28.608
7 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 33.324
8 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 46.962
9 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 54.440
10 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 58.977
11 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 89 1:04.160
12 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 5400 89 1:15.563
13 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 88 1 lap
14 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 5400 88 1 lap
15 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 5400 88 1 lap
16 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 5400 88 1 lap
17 20 Hino Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 88 1 lap
18 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 5400 88 1 lap
19 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 5400 88 1 lap
20 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 88 1 lap
21 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 88 1 lap
22 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 88 1 lap
23 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 5400 87 2 laps
NC 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 5400

 

