Results: Newcastle 500, Race 2 Shootout

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 1:22pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Cap Fastest…Lap Gap
1 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 5400 1 1:12.0813*S
2 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 5400 1 1:12.0871 S 0:00.0058
3 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1:12.1905 S 0:00.1092
4 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 5400 1 1:12.2955 S 0:00.2142
5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1:12.3485 S 0:00.2672
6 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1:12.6268 S 0:00.5455
7 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1:12.7401 S 0:00.6588
8 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1:12.9583 S 0:00.8770
9 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 5400 1 1:13.1039 S 0:01.0226
10 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 5400

 

