Results: Newcastle 500, Race 2 Shootout
Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 1:22pm
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Cap
|Fastest…Lap
|Gap
|1
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1 1:12.0813*S
|2
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1 1:12.0871 S
|0:00.0058
|3
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1 1:12.1905 S
|0:00.1092
|4
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1 1:12.2955 S
|0:00.2142
|5
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1 1:12.3485 S
|0:00.2672
|6
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1 1:12.6268 S
|0:00.5455
|7
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1 1:12.7401 S
|0:00.6588
|8
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1 1:12.9583 S
|0:00.8770
|9
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1 1:13.1039 S
|0:01.0226
|10
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
