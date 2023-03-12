> News > Supercars

Results: Newcastle 500, Race 2 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 11:56am
Pos Num Driver Time
1 26 D. Reynolds 1:11.48
2 6 C. Waters 1:11.50
3 31 J. Golding 1:11.53
4 97 S. van Gisbergen 1:11.63
5 400 T. Slade 1:11.72
6 25 C. Mostert 1:11.77
7 3 T. Hazelwood 1:11.77
8 5 J. Courtney 1:11.88
9 34 J. Le Brocq 1:11.88
10 88 B. Feeney 1:11.90
11 17 W. Davison 1:11.94
12 19 M. Payne 1:11.95
13 8 A. Heimgartner 1:11.97
14 18 M. Winterbottom 1:12.03
15 99 B. Kostecki 1:12.04
16 55 T. Randle 1:12.10
17 9 W. Brown 1:12.12
18 20 S. Pye 1:12.12
19 14 B. Fullwood 1:12.12
20 2 N. Percat 1:12.14
21 11 A. De Pasquale 1:12.18
22 35 C. Hill 1:12.20
23 96 M. Jones 1:12.30
24 56 D. Fraser 1:12.31
25 4 J. Smith 1:12.94

