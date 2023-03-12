Results: Newcastle 500, Race 2 Qualifying
Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 11:56am
|Pos Num
|Driver
|Time
|1 26
|D. Reynolds
|1:11.48
|2 6
|C. Waters
|1:11.50
|3 31
|J. Golding
|1:11.53
|4 97
|S. van Gisbergen
|1:11.63
|5 400
|T. Slade
|1:11.72
|6 25
|C. Mostert
|1:11.77
|7 3
|T. Hazelwood
|1:11.77
|8 5
|J. Courtney
|1:11.88
|9 34
|J. Le Brocq
|1:11.88
|10 88
|B. Feeney
|1:11.90
|11 17
|W. Davison
|1:11.94
|12 19
|M. Payne
|1:11.95
|13 8
|A. Heimgartner
|1:11.97
|14 18
|M. Winterbottom
|1:12.03
|15 99
|B. Kostecki
|1:12.04
|16 55
|T. Randle
|1:12.10
|17 9
|W. Brown
|1:12.12
|18 20
|S. Pye
|1:12.12
|19 14
|B. Fullwood
|1:12.12
|20 2
|N. Percat
|1:12.14
|21 11
|A. De Pasquale
|1:12.18
|22 35
|C. Hill
|1:12.20
|23 96
|M. Jones
|1:12.30
|24 56
|D. Fraser
|1:12.31
|25 4
|J. Smith
|1:12.94
