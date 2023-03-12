Results: Newcastle 500, Race 2 Grid
Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 2:38pm
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Cap
|Fastest…Lap
|1
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1 1:12.0813*S
|2
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1:12.0871 S
|3
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.1905 S
|4
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1:12.2955 S
|5
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.3485 S
|6
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.6268 S
|7
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.7401 S
|8
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.9583 S
|9
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1:13.1039 S
|10
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|11
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1:11.9594 S
|12
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:11.9752 S
|13
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.0349 S
|14
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|Penalty
|15
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.0467 S
|16
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1:12.1023 S
|17
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.1233 S
|18
|20
|Hino
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.1237 S
|19
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.1251 S
|20
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1:12.1473 S
|21
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1:12.1874 S
|22
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.2086 S
|23
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.3099 S
|24
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1:12.3138 S
|25
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1:12.9461 S
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]