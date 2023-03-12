> News > Supercars

Results: Newcastle 500, Race 2 Grid

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 2:38pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Cap Fastest…Lap
1 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 5400 1 1:12.0813*S
2 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 5400 1:12.0871 S
3 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.1905 S
4 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 5400 1:12.2955 S
5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.3485 S
6 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.6268 S
7 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.7401 S
8 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.9583 S
9 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 5400 1:13.1039 S
10 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 5400
11 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 5400 1:11.9594 S
12 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:11.9752 S
13 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.0349 S
14 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 5400 Penalty
15 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.0467 S
16 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 5400 1:12.1023 S
17 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.1233 S
18 20 Hino Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.1237 S
19 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.1251 S
20 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 5400 1:12.1473 S
21 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 5400 1:12.1874 S
22 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.2086 S
23 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.3099 S
24 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 5400 1:12.3138 S
25 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1:12.9461 S

