> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Sunday at the Thrifty Newcastle 500

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 9:00pm

Photos from Sunday’s action at the Thrifty Newcastle 500.

Images: Ross Gibb Photography

RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1892
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A0220
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A2474
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A0298
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A0939
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1031
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1127
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1231
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1482
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1635
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1705
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A0061
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1754
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A2289
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A2745
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A5397
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A5732
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A7159
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A7210
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8298
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8483
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9307
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A9628
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_25A8150
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_25A8371
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_25A8811
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1190
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1269
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1342
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A1663
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A2074
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A5696
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A5672
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A7159
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A7170
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_25A7974
2 RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A2714
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8718
RGP-2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500-_05A8493

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]