> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Qualifying and Top 10 Shootout at the Thrifty Newcastle 500
Sunday 12th March, 2023 - 3:45pm
Photos from Sunday Qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship at the Thrifty Newcastle 500, which saw James Courtney crash out while David Reynolds captured pole in an action-packed session.
Full results here.
Images: Ross Gibb Photography.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]