Davison cops Race 2 grid penalty

A difficult weekend for Dick Johnson Racing is set to get a little tougher after Will Davison was slapped with a grid penalty for Race 2 in Newcastle.

The Mustang driver recorded the 11th fastest time in qualifying on Sunday morning, narrowly missing out of the Top 10.

However, he’ll now start 14th after being pinged for impeding Will Brown during the 20-minute session.

“During the Session the Stewards imposed a three Grid Spot Penalty for Race 2 on Car 17, Will Davison, for impeding Car 9, Will Brown,” the stewards note confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Turn 11 hairpin, Davison running wide to allow the Erebus Camaro driver through but not without delaying him.

The penalty adds to the team’s woes after its cars finished 13th (Davison) and 18th (De Pasquale) in yesterdays 95-lap season-opening race on track, elevated to 12th and 17th with the disqualification of both of the Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros.

DJR refused to comment to media – or offer any driver comment – after yesterday’s race, with a single quote from team manager Ben Croke offered via email.