David Reynolds storms to Race 2 Provisional Pole

Penrite Racing’s David Reynolds has posted the fastest time in qualifying for Race 2 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship at Newcastle.

Recently proclaimed Race 1 winner Cam Waters topped the timesheet early with a 1:12.005, with Chaz Mostert next before Will Brown slotted in between the pair in the #9 Erebus Camaro.

Cameron Hill then parked the nose of the #35 Truck Assist Camaro facing the wall at Turn 9, after losing the rear-end on entry and tagging the wall, damaging the rear bumper.

After the yellow flags, David Reynolds posted a 1:11.8159 in the #26 Penrite Racing Mustang lap to bump Waters off the top spot, ahead of Courtney, Mostert, Brown – while the Red Bull Ampol Racing drivers were yet to turn a lap at the halfway point of the 20-minute session.

Waters then went quicker, into the 11s with a 1.11.8405 not enough to displace Reynolds – but next lap reeled off a 1.11.5677 to again be in P1.

PremiAir Racing’s James Golding then knocked Waters off the top spot with a 1.11.5328, then Hazelwood, with a 1.11.7799 to slot third behind Waters and ahead of Reynolds and Mostert.

Brodie Kostecki – yesterday’s polesitter – fitted softer springs to the #99 Erebus Camaro having been only 13th fastest with six minutes to go. Further down the words, ADP sat 17th while Davison was the quicker DJR Mustang in sixth.

Reynolds then regrouped with an on-edge lap with a fastest sector 1 and 3 to go P1 at 1.11.4872 ahead of the final runs, with the order Reynolds, Golding, Waters, Hazelwood, Mostert, Davison and Matt Payne. Shane van Gisbergen was eighth with Red Bull Ampol Racing team mate 21st with three minutes left of the session, while Reynolds parked his Grove Racing Mustang for the session, running out of sequence.

Waters was fast again, setting purple sectors but his 1:11.5019 saw him jump Golding for second, but not supplant Reynolds.

Feeney jumped into seventh with 60s left on the clock, with van Gisbergen jumping to 4th 1.11.6314 and Tim Slade in fifth 1:11.7236.

At the chequered flag, no one could match David Reynolds who will be the last car out in this afternoon’s Top Ten Shootout.

Yesterday’s pole-sitter Kostecki could only manage 15th, while neither DJR car made the Shootout, with Davison 11th and De Pasquale 21st.

Results to follow.