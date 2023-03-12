Courtney crashes out of Newcastle Shootout

James Courtney has crashed out of the Top Ten Shootout at Newcastle.

The Snowy River Caravans Mustang clipped the wall at Turn 7, which sent the car into the following wall, causing significant damage to the front end.

The preceding two Shootout competitors Feeney and Le Brocq had mentioned that the Newcastle East Street Circuit was slippery following a significant crash in the Aussie Racing Car support category prior to the Shootout.

“James is fine – it wasn’t that big a hit, said Tickford Team Principal, Tim Edwards.

Asked whether the #5 Mustang will be repaired in time for this afternoon’s Race 2, which starts at 15:05 local time/AEDT, Edwards added:

“It’ll literally come down to whether we have the parts.”

More to come.