Stewards deliberations continue over Triple Eight protest

Stewards are now deliberating on a protest which threatens Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Newcastle 500 one-two.

A decision will be handed down tomorrow morning after the protest was lodged following Race 1 of the Repco Supercars Championship, Motorsport Australia has announced.

Motorsport Australia also advised that it was Tickford Racing, which fielded Cameron Waters to third in the provisional classification, which made the protest.

A statement from the governing body reads, “Motorsport Australia can confirm protests were received from Tickford Racing against cars 88 and 97, and Walkinshaw Andretti United against 97.

“The Deputy Race Directors also alleged a technical breach of C16.2 regarding the Driver Cooling System on cars 88 and 97.

“A Stewards Hearing has now concluded, with Stewards now deliberating.

“A decision will be handed down tomorrow morning.”

The aforementioned rule states in its entirety:

C16.2 Driver Cooling System

16.2.1 Any Driver cooling system that contains a cooling medium must be:

16.2.1.1 mounted within the cockpit utilising the mounting points designated in the GSD for the passenger seat; and

16.2.1.2 constructed in a manner which to the satisfaction of the HoM, has been designed to ensure the safe containment of the entire system during reasonably foreseeable loading conditions

Shane van Gisbergen (Car #97) had won the race by over 14 seconds, with Triple Eight team-mate Broc Feeney (Car #88) claiming second place.

However, in each of their respective final pit stops, a crew member was seen adding dry ice on the driver’s side of their Camaros.

More to follow