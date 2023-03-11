> News > Supercars

Results: Newcastle 500, Race 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th March, 2023 - 5:33pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Cap Laps Time/Gap
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 1:58:13.500
2 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 00:14.741
3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 00:19.746
4 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 00:27.395
5 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 00:33.187
6 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 00:37.282
7 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 00:38.234
8 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 00:44.339
9 20 Hino Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 00:50.244
10 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 01:02.513
11 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 95 01:02.615
12 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 01:03.311
13 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 01:09.520
14 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 5400 95 01:12.946
15 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 5400 94
16 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 5400 94
17 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 94
18 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 5400 94
19 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 5400 94
20 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 94
21 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 94
22 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 94
23 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 92
24 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 90
NC 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 5400 50

