Results: Newcastle 500, Race 1
Saturday 11th March, 2023 - 5:33pm
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Cap
|Laps
|Time/Gap
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|1:58:13.500
|2
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|00:14.741
|3
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|00:19.746
|4
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|00:27.395
|5
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|00:33.187
|6
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|00:37.282
|7
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|00:38.234
|8
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|00:44.339
|9
|20
|Hino
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|00:50.244
|10
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|01:02.513
|11
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|95
|01:02.615
|12
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|01:03.311
|13
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|01:09.520
|14
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|95
|01:12.946
|15
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|94
|16
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|94
|17
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|94
|18
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|94
|19
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|94
|20
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|94
|21
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|94
|22
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|94
|23
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|92
|24
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|90
|NC
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|50
