Results: Newcastle 500, Race 1 Shootout

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th March, 2023 - 1:17pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Fastest…Lap Gap
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:11.8481*S
2 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1 1:12.0001 S 0:00.1520
3 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:12.0008 S 0:00.1527
4 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:12.0019 S 0:00.1538
5 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1 1:12.0264 S 0:00.1783
6 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:12.0421 S 0:00.1940
7 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1 1:12.1129 S 0:00.2648
8 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:12.1424 S 0:00.2943
9 20 Hino Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:12.1591 S 0:00.3110
10 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:12.2432 S 0:00.3951

