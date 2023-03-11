Results: Newcastle 500, Race 1 Shootout
Saturday 11th March, 2023 - 1:17pm
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Fastest…Lap
|Gap
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1 1:11.8481*S
|2
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1 1:12.0001 S
|0:00.1520
|3
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1 1:12.0008 S
|0:00.1527
|4
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1 1:12.0019 S
|0:00.1538
|5
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1 1:12.0264 S
|0:00.1783
|6
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1 1:12.0421 S
|0:00.1940
|7
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1 1:12.1129 S
|0:00.2648
|8
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1 1:12.1424 S
|0:00.2943
|9
|20
|Hino
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1 1:12.1591 S
|0:00.3110
|10
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1 1:12.2432 S
|0:00.3951
