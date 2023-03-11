Results: Newcastle 500, Race 1 Qualifying
Saturday 11th March, 2023 - 11:39am
|Car Num
|Driver
|Best lap
|1 99
|B. Kostecki
|1:11.3217
|2 25
|C. Mostert
|1:11.3588
|3 97
|S. van Gisbergen
|1:11.4358
|4 400
|T. Slade
|1:11.4478
|5 26
|D. Reynolds
|1:11.5730
|6 6
|C. Waters
|1:11.5818
|7 88
|B. Feeney
|1:11.6374
|8 8
|A. Heimgartner
|1:11.7057
|9 20
|S. Pye
|1:11.7257
|10 31
|J. Golding
|1:11.7515
|11 9
|W. Brown
|1:11.7521
|12 5
|J. Courtney
|1:11.7671
|13 55
|T. Randle
|1:11.7840
|14 17
|W. Davison
|1:11.7997
|15 34
|J. Le Brocq
|1:11.8798
|16 18
|M. Winterbottom
|1:11.9265
|17 11
|A. De Pasquale
|1:11.9509
|18 14
|B. Fullwood
|1:11.9614
|19 35
|C. Hill
|1:11.9655
|20 3
|T. Hazelwood
|1:11.9689
|21 2
|N. Percat
|1:12.0137
|22 19
|M. Payne
|1:12.0432
|23 96
|M. Jones
|1:12.0464
|24 56
|D. Fraser
|1:12.5503
|25 4
|J. Smith
|1:12.6694
