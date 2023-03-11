> News > Supercars

Results: Newcastle 500, Race 1 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th March, 2023 - 11:39am
Car Num Driver Best lap
1 99 B. Kostecki 1:11.3217
2 25 C. Mostert 1:11.3588
3 97 S. van Gisbergen 1:11.4358
4 400 T. Slade 1:11.4478
5 26 D. Reynolds 1:11.5730
6 6 C. Waters 1:11.5818
7 88 B. Feeney 1:11.6374
8 8 A. Heimgartner 1:11.7057
9 20 S. Pye 1:11.7257
10 31 J. Golding 1:11.7515
11 9 W. Brown 1:11.7521
12 5 J. Courtney 1:11.7671
13 55 T. Randle 1:11.7840
14 17 W. Davison 1:11.7997
15 34 J. Le Brocq 1:11.8798
16 18 M. Winterbottom 1:11.9265
17 11 A. De Pasquale 1:11.9509
18 14 B. Fullwood 1:11.9614
19 35 C. Hill 1:11.9655
20 3 T. Hazelwood 1:11.9689
21 2 N. Percat 1:12.0137
22 19 M. Payne 1:12.0432
23 96 M. Jones 1:12.0464
24 56 D. Fraser 1:12.5503
25 4 J. Smith 1:12.6694

