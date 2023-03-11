Results: Newcastle 500, Race 1 Grid
Saturday 11th March, 2023 - 3:00pm
|Pos
|Num
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Cap
|Laps
|Fastest…Lap
|Gap
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1
|1 1:11.8481*S
|2
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1
|1 1:12.0001 S
|0:00.1520
|3
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1
|1 1:12.0008 S
|0:00.1527
|4
|400
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1
|1 1:12.0019 S
|0:00.1538
|5
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1
|1 1:12.0264 S
|0:00.1783
|6
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1
|1 1:12.0421 S
|0:00.1940
|7
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|1
|1 1:12.1129 S
|0:00.2648
|8
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1
|1 1:12.1424 S
|0:00.2943
|9
|20
|Hino
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1
|1 1:12.1591 S
|0:00.3110
|10
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|1
|1 1:12.2432 S
|0:00.3951
|11
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|10
|1 1:11.7521 S
|0:00.4304
|12
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|9
|2 1:11.7671 S
|0:00.4454
|13
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|9
|5 1:11.7840 S
|0:00.4623
|14
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|9
|8 1:11.7997 S
|0:00.4780
|15
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|9
|8 1:11.8798 S
|0:00.5581
|16
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|10
|10 1:11.9265 S
|0:00.6048
|17
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|9
|5 1:11.9509 S
|0:00.6292
|18
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|9
|2 1:11.9614 S
|0:00.6397
|19
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|9
|9 1:11.9655 S
|0:00.6438
|20
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|9
|5 1:11.9689 S
|0:00.6472
|21
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|10
|9 1:12.0137 S
|0:00.6920
|22
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|9
|1 1:12.0432 S
|0:00.7215
|23
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|10
|2 1:12.0464 S
|0:00.7247
|24
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|5400
|10
|6 1:12.5503 S
|0:01.2286
|25
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5700
|10
|6 1:12.6694 S
|0:01.3477
