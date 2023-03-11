> News > Supercars

Results: Newcastle 500, Race 1 Grid

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th March, 2023 - 3:00pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Cap Laps Fastest…Lap Gap
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1 1:11.8481*S
2 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 5400 1 1 1:12.0001 S 0:00.1520
3 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1 1:12.0008 S 0:00.1527
4 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1 1:12.0019 S 0:00.1538
5 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 5400 1 1 1:12.0264 S 0:00.1783
6 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1 1:12.0421 S 0:00.1940
7 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 5400 1 1 1:12.1129 S 0:00.2648
8 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1 1:12.1424 S 0:00.2943
9 20 Hino Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1 1:12.1591 S 0:00.3110
10 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 1 1 1:12.2432 S 0:00.3951
11 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 10 1 1:11.7521 S 0:00.4304
12 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 5400 9 2 1:11.7671 S 0:00.4454
13 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 5400 9 5 1:11.7840 S 0:00.4623
14 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 5400 9 8 1:11.7997 S 0:00.4780
15 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 9 8 1:11.8798 S 0:00.5581
16 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 10 10 1:11.9265 S 0:00.6048
17 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 5400 9 5 1:11.9509 S 0:00.6292
18 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 9 2 1:11.9614 S 0:00.6397
19 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 9 9 1:11.9655 S 0:00.6438
20 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 5400 9 5 1:11.9689 S 0:00.6472
21 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 5400 10 9 1:12.0137 S 0:00.6920
22 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 5400 9 1 1:12.0432 S 0:00.7215
23 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 10 2 1:12.0464 S 0:00.7247
24 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 5400 10 6 1:12.5503 S 0:01.2286
25 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 5700 10 6 1:12.6694 S 0:01.3477

