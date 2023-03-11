Protest against Triple Eight after Newcastle 500 one-two

A protest is believed to have been lodged against the two Triple Eight Race Engineering entries after their one-two in Race 1 at the Thrifty Newcastle 500.

A Motorsport Australia spokesperson confirmed to Speedcafe.com that a protest has been lodged against an unspecified competitor.

It is understood that a hearing will take place shortly, and that the matter relates to Triple Eight refilling dry ice in the driver’s side doors of its two Red Bull Ampol Camaros during the 95-lap opening race of the Repco Supercars Championship.

Notably, Rule C16.2 of the Supercars Operations Manual states, “Any Driver cooling system that contains a cooling medium must be … mounted within the cockpit utilising the mounting points designated in the GSD for the passenger seat.”

Shane van Gisbergen dominated proceedings in Race 1 while team-mate Broc Feeney finished second at 14 seconds behind.

Both had dry ice filled on their right-hand side in their final stops on Laps 64 and 56, respectively.

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters completed the podium in the #6 Ford Mustang.

UPDATE: Decision to be handed down next morning