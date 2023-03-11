> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Qualifying and Top 10 Shootout at the Thrifty Newcastle 500
Saturday 11th March, 2023 - 3:30pm
Photos from Qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout for the Repco Supercars Championship at the Thrifty Newcastle 500, where Brodie Kostecki seized pole in a closely-fought session.
Images: Ross Gibb Photography.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]peedcafe.com