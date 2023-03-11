PHOTOS: Saturday at the Thrifty Newcastle 500

Subscribe to our newsletter
Stewards deliberations continue over Triple Eight protest
> Multimedia > Gallery
By
Speedcafe.com
Saturday 11th March, 2023 - 9:00pm
Photos from Saturday’s action at the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship season-opener at the Thrifty Newcastle 500.
Images: Ross Gibb Photography
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]