Murray passes Perkins to take Super2 win on debut

Cooper Murray recovered from a sluggish start to win on debut in the Dunlop Super2 Series in the opening race of the weekend in Newcastle.

Murray started on the front row and had to fight to hold on to second at the start before running down Perkins to take the lead with a solid move.

Perkins had headed the race initially and hung on to second while Zak Best completed the podium in the 12-lap encounter.

Perkins got a good launch as Murray bogged down and narrowly held second through the opening corner in a clean start for the 29-car field.

Best moved by Kai Allen when the latter was hung wide at the opening corner while trying to pass Murray, instead losing a spot in the process as he ended the opening lap fourth.

Nash Morris had dramas on the opening lap or so, damaging the steering arm on his car, and limping back into retirement.

Out front, Perkins headed a quartet of cars with Jay Hanson falling off the back in fifth, though under the scrutiny of Brad Vaughan.

Ellie Morrow found herself pointing the wrong way on Lap 2, eventually finding reverse and getting going once more from Turn 8.

It left her at the rear of the 28-car field after Norris’ retirement after she lost the back end of the car on turn-in to the right-hander.

Murray and Perkins found themselves side-by-side through the hairpin and final corner on Lap 5, the pole sitter eventually losing out on the drag race to the line.

Murray had dived underneath from a long way back to take the apex but Perkins refused to relent, the pair giving each other room into the last corner before the skirmish resolved itself.

A mistake for Jason Gomersall saw him in the barrier at Turn 8, the leaders coming across the stricken Commodore.

Aaron Love made the same mistake in sympathy while Jordyn Sinni compounded matters when he arrived on the scene, impacting the rear of Love’s car which was parked alongside Gomersall’s in the tyre barrier.

It saw the Safety Car called as the trio were cleared, Gomersall and Love both able to carry on.

A late Safety Car withdrawal saw the field stacked at the restart, Murray doing well to hold his position at the head of the race over Perkins, Best, and Allen.

Perkins didn’t have the pace of the new leader, dropping 1.4s back on the first lap green.

Jim Pollicina came unstuck at the restart following contact with Love, while Masterton behind slewed sideways to take avoiding action.

Pollicina skidded into the wall, damaging the rear of the Super3 Commodore and ending his race with damage to the rear wing.

Slated for 21 laps, the race was called after 12 after the race start was delayed due to accidents in the Aussie Racing Cars race which proceeded it.

Murray took the chequered flag by 1.979s over Perkins, and then came Best and Allen.

Cameron McLeod was the first of the Super3 runners home, with Jett Johnson second in class and Mason Kelly rounding out the podium.

Results: Super2, Race 1 Newcastle

Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Time Gap 1 88 Eggleston Motorsport Cooper Murray Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:07.6566 2 70 Shaw and Partners Racing Jack Perkins Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:09.6352 01.978 3 17 Anderson Motorsport Zak Best Ford Mustang GT 12 16:10.2792 02.622 4 26 Eggleston Motorsport Kai Allen Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:11.0492 03.392 5 49 Cowbiz Jay Hanson Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:11.9095 04.253 6 5 Dormer HVAC Services Brad Vaughan Ford Mustang GT 12 16:12.6695 05.013 7 18 Cavalier Homes Matthew Chahda Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:13.0055 05.349 8 2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ryan Wood Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:13.5003 05.843 9 3 MW Motorsport Jaylyn Robotham Ford Mustang GT 12 16:14.1341 06.477 10 38 Eggleston Motorsport Cameron Crick Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:15.1501 07.493 11 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Zach Bates Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:16.6451 08.988 12 43 AWC Motorsport Lachlan Dalton Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:17.0917 09.435 13 30 Gomersall Motorsport Aaron Seton Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:17.4439 09.787 14 11 Turps Tippers Zane Morse Ford Mustang GT 12 16:17.7393 10.082 15 33 Cylinder Head Warehouse Callum Walker Holden Commodore ZB 12 16:42.0978 34.441 16 6 Steeline Elly Morrow Ford Mustang GT 12 16:58.1251 50.468 17 219 Masterton Motorsport James Masterton Ford Mustang GT 12 17:05.3692 57.712 18 78 Petronas Motorsport Aaron Love Ford Mustang GT 12 17:27.1464 1:19.489 NC 54 Eggleston Motorsport Jordyn Sinni Holden Commodore ZB 7 9:40.5718 NC 67 World Gym Racing Nash Morris Holden Commodore ZB 2 3:26.7939

