Adderton renews Supercars sponsorship deal

Peter Adderton’s Boost Mobile has signed a new contract with Supercars which includes ongoing naming rights sponsorship of the Gold Coast 500.

The outspoken mobile magnate has flirted with the idea of cutting ties with the championship on any number of occasions, but is now committed for at least two years more.

Last year, Boost had naming rights sponsorship of both of the full-time Erebus Motorsport entries and also the wildcard which it fielded in the Repco Bathurst 1000 for Richie Stanaway and Greg Murphy.

While Stanaway has landed an enduro drive this year at Triple Eight Race Engineering, it is also building a Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro for Adderton, which he still hopes to field the New Zealander in as a wildcard entry during 2023.

He said of the new deal with Supercars itself, “We are excited to announce our two-year partnership with Supercars and continuing as the naming rights sponsor of the Boost Mobile 500 on the Gold Coast.

“The feedback we received from Supercars fans and our customers has been incredible, so now we have to raise the bar again to make the event better.

“We want to find new ways to engage the fans and we’ll continue to set the bar for one of Australia’s premier street races.

“We want to see the Boost Mobile racing car on the grid in 2023 and will continue working towards that goal.

“We have been supporting Supercars and Australian motorsport for over 20 years; we love the sport and we look forward to making the GC Boost 500 bigger and better.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard added, “Boost Mobile’s partnership with Supercars has been a longstanding one, and it is exciting to see this partnership continue for the next two years.

“The Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 brought in a record crowd of over 200,000 fans in 2022 and we are very pleased that Boost Mobile will continue its naming rights support of this event over coming years.”

The Gold Coast 500 takes place this year from October 27-29.