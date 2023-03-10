What to watch this week on Stan Sport

Stan Sports is the only place to watch the FIM Motocross World Championship and the FIA World Rally Championship his week.

From Villa La Angostura, Patagonia, Round 1 of the MXGP begins on Monday 02:00 AEDT.

Round 2 will follow at 05:00 AEDT.

Defending 2022 MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser will miss the opening round due to an injury sustained pre-season, with Team HRC teammate Ruben Fernandez replacing him in the starting line-up.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings has returned to the 2023 line-up, chasing his sixth world motocross title.

Round 3 of World Rally Championship, Rally Mexico, will begin on Friday March 16 at 13:00 AEDT.

The field returns to the mountainous gravel stages of Guanajuato for the first time since 2020, where the Street Stage will start after Thursday’s (Mexico time) carnival-themed ceremonial start before drivers face 30-degree days and high altitudes across the four-day event.

Sebastien Loeb scored six consecutive wins in Mexico between 2006 and 2012, but last year’s winner Sebastien Ogier will be looking to improve on his current fifth place in the championship standings.

Stan Sport will bring all live and ad-free key sessions throughout the weekend.