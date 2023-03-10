Supercars to implement TV graphics fix

Supercars will implement a fix for its new television graphics in time for Saturday action at the Thrifty Newcastle 500.

The championship debuted a new graphics package on the opening day of the 2023 season, in conjunction with the debut of the Gen3 race cars in competition, and consistent with its new marketing campaign.

The change was met with frustration by several viewers, however, with certain design elements making driver names difficult to read.

While the new package appeared to have a number of teething problems, the biggest gripe was with how drivers were denoted as being in pit lane.

Their name on the ‘totem pole’ was not only shown in a light grey box but written in grey also, making it close to impossible to read.

A tweet from Supercars’ official Twitter account earlier today advised, “Supercars is aware of an error with the new graphics package which will be amended this evening in time for tomorrow’s action.”

Supercars Media produces the telecast which airs on Fox Sports and the Seven Network under the current rights deal, which saw the championship use a graphics package of its own commission (as opposed to one designed for the former) for the first time in 2021.

Tomorrow’s Fox Sports telecast starts at 09:15 AEDT and Seven’s at 12:30 AEDT.