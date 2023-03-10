> News > Supercars

Results: Newcastle 500, Practice 3

Friday 10th March, 2023 - 4:41pm
Pos Num Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Fastest…Lap Gap
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 13 12 1:11.4068RS
2 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 26 25 1:11.4625rS 0:00.0557
3 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 15 14 1:11.4828rS 0:00.0760
4 400 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 20 18 1:11.5649rS 0:00.1581
5 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 19 17 1:11.6898rS 0:00.2830
6 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 20 18 1:11.7275rS 0:00.3207
7 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 18 14 1:11.7682 S 0:00.3614
8 20 Hino Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 23 22 1:11.7761 S 0:00.3693
9 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 15 14 1:11.8048 S 0:00.3980
10 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 18 17 1:11.9135 S 0:00.5067
11 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 13 12 1:11.9225 S 0:00.5157
12 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 18 17 1:11.9383 S 0:00.5315
13 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 19 11 1:11.9425 S 0:00.5357
14 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 19 9 1:11.9476 S 0:00.5408
15 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 21 19 1:11.9782 S 0:00.5714
16 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 25 24 1:12.0274 S 0:00.6206
17 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 20 19 1:12.0471 S 0:00.6403
18 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 16 15 1:12.0750 S 0:00.6682
19 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 15 15 1:12.0930 S 0:00.6862
20 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 19 17 1:12.1209 S 0:00.7141
21 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 19 9 1:12.2059 S 0:00.7991
22 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 17 6 1:12.3579 S 0:00.9511
23 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 20 19 1:12.3689 S 0:00.9621
24 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 16 16 1:12.4029 S 0:00.9961
25 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 19 18 1:12.6940 S 0:01.2872

